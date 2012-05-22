ExtremeSocialMedia.org Combines SEO and Social Media to Bring Businesses Consistent Page 1 Rankings

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2012 -- Businesses are beginning to understand that traditional advertising is expensive and a dying media. When consumers want to buy or locate a service they use their PC or mobile device and businesses that have first page rankings get targeted, profitable traffic every day.



One company that has been helping other businesses achieve consistent page one rankings is an Austin SEO company called Extreme Social Media. Extreme Social Media have seen firsthand what page one listings can do for businesses.



“In today’s market, SEO is no longer an option but, rather, a necessity. That is because the Internet is home to millions of websites, many of which will be competing for a business’s customers,” explains a spokesperson for the company.



The company has expertise in a whole host of internet marketing disciplines each one focused on giving maximum value for customers. Search Engine Optimization is one of their most popular packages, with bespoke campaigns being tailored to individual customer needs.



In addition to providing a top rate SEO service, Extreme Social Media also offers Google Places optimization packages, which involves claiming the listing, building an optimized profile and using SEO techniques to increase the visibility of the Google Places listing.



Another of the businesses specialties is social media. Extreme Social Media assists clients establish a presence in the burgeoning social media scene. Extreme Social Media can handle the whole social media campaign form setting up accounts on platforms like Facebook and Twitter to gaining followers or fans for these accounts. A spokesperson commented “Businesses should think long and hard before they ignore social media. These platforms allow businesses, brands and services to be exposed to millions of consumers. What we particularly like about Social Media is you are effectively getting free advertising for your business”.



Extreme Social Media also offer full website design services that are not only affordable but also fully focused on profitability. A spokesperson stated “The problem with most website designers is they have no concept of what makes customers act. Having a great looking site that does not get the customer to act is disastrous for the business. We use our internet marketing expertise to design sites that look great and convert visitors into sales”.



About Extreme Social Media

Extreme Social Media is an Austin SEO company that specializes in providing search engine optimization, social media marketing, Google places, video marketing and professional web design. Established in 2005, this company serves local companies as well as out of state clients. At Austin SEO Company, they focus on page 1 rankings and overall increased online brand exposure, which leads to more customers for their clients. For more information about SEO, Extreme Social Media, and how one can contract their services, please visit http://extremesocialmedia.org/