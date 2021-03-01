New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- High target disease prevalence, product launches, increasing strategic developments such as partnerships and agreements, favourable research funding scenario, and development of advanced genomic analysis techniques for quality control during implant manufacturing are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Extremities (Shoulder and Small Joint Implants) during forecast period.



Market Size – USD 1954.1 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.8%. Market Trends – Product launches and research for cancer stem cell therapeutics.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Extremities (Shoulder and Small Joint Implants) Market was valued at USD 1954.1 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3310.9 Million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8%.



The Extremities market is a compact portion of the orthopedic industry which is driven by the rise in procedures for orthopedic, surgeons due to an increase in ageing population and high global awareness for better treatment for such a high cost.Patients recover quickly due to advancements in technology and due to the introduction of robotics and 3D printing. Development of new shoulder and ankles and less invasive devices have driven the growth in this market. The restraint such as high manufacturing cost of these operations are pressurising hospitals a lot to opt for the procedures at a very low cost is draining the growth of this market.



The competitive landscape of the market offers significant insight into the key market players operating in the Extremities (Shoulder and Small Joint Implants) market. The segment covers market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic business decisions taken by each market player. The report also includes the strategic steps and initiatives undertaken by the companies to combat the impact of the pandemic. The major companies explored in the report are Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Wright Medical and Zimmer Biomet, and others.



Further key findings from the report suggest:



- Elbow type segment is the growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecasted years of 2019-2026 and accounted a market share of 19.2%

- Extremities Market is fastest growing at a CAGR of 9% in Asia Pacific followed by North America respectively owing to increasing cases of obesity and bone disorders related to it

- Upper Extremity Devices has the dominated the market with a share of 67.9% in 2018 due to high occurrence of orthopedic disorders in shoulders

- Orthopedic clinics are projected to be the fastest expanding end-users in this market at a CAGR of 7.2%

- Revenues from ambulatory surgical centres will increase at a CAGR lower than those from orthopedic clinics and hospitals i.e. 6.2% through 2026

- Developing countries such as Brazil, South Africa, and Mexico are projected to create good opportunity for market growth of extremities devices due to higher accident cases, favourable demographics, and improvement in access to health care.



The report offers a comprehensive study of the regional bifurcation of the market and provides insightful data about the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, opportunities, supply-demand ratio, production and consumption volume, and the import/export ratio in each region. It also evaluates the presence of each market player in the region and strategic initiatives taken by the companies to gain a robust presence in the region. The regional segmentation covers country-wise analysis of the market and includes:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The research report on the global Extremities (Shoulder and Small Joint Implants) market offers extensive analysis of the product spectrum and application scope of the business landscape. Based on the product type, the Extremities (Shoulder and Small Joint Implants) market is split into:



Product Type: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Upper Extremity Devices

Shoulder

Elbow

Hand and Wrist

Others

Lower Extremity Devices

Foot

Ankle

Others



Material: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Ceramics

Metallic

Polymeric



End Use: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres (ASC's)

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

Orthopedic Clinics

Others



Key findings of the report:



- Historical and current trends of the market

- Factors likely to influence the dynamics of the market

- Growth assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

- Regional and global analysis of the market players including their market share, revenue contribution, and global position

- Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

- Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Extremities (Shoulder and Small Joint Implants) market

- Strategic recommendations to the established market players and emerging companies



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Increasing M&A activity

3.2. Increasing incidences of orthopedic conferences

3.3. Increase in digitalization

Chapter 4. Extremities Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Extremities Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Extremities Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Extremities Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. Technological Innovations

4.4.1.2. Increase In Large Number of Orthopedic Surgeries

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. High Manufacturing Cost

4.4.2.2. High Need For Early Diagnosis

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. Extremities Pricing Analysis

4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's

4.8. Extremities PESTEL Analysis



