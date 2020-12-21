New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2020 -- In Extrusion Blow Moulding (EBM), the plastic is gradually liquefied and is then expelled into an empty cylinder. At that point, it is caught in a cooled metal form. Air is then blown into it, swelling it into the state of the empty jug, compartment, or the specific part. After the plastic chills adequately, the shape is opened, and the part is taken out.



Market Drivers



Demand for extrusion blow moulding market is registered from the following sectors: building, automotive and packaging. Over the forecast period, the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) countries are expected to drive the industry growth. In countries such as China and India, government provisions in the form of financial incentives and tax benefits to increase the flow of FDI have helped to expand the industry. These countries also deliver low-cost labour, which lowers the overall cost of production. Small and medium-chain manufacturers make up the bulk of domestic markets in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East. In terms of low-cost infrastructure and price offerings, this comprehensive expansion is a challenge to global MNCs.



Extrusion Blow Moulding Market: Segmentation



By Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)



Polypropylene

Acrylonitrile

Butadiene styrene

Polyethylene,

Polystyrene

PVC

PET and Others



By Application Type



Packaging

Consumables & Electronics

Automotive & Transport

Building & Construction

Medical and Others



Leading Participants



Apex Plastics

Inpress Plastics Ltd

International Automotive Components Group

Garrtech, Inc.

The Dow Chemical Company

Magna International Inc.

IAC Group and Others



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Rest of MEA



Regional Outlook



With its volume share estimated at 37% in 2019, the Asia Pacific market appears to be the largest region. Strong market knowledge, advanced technologies, and a versatile end-user environment define the North American industry. It is projected that the regional industry would account for 22% of overall sales. A number of restrictive issues, including the sluggish industrial production in the EU-27, the debt crisis and mature demographics are slowing the industry in the European region.



