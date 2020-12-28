New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2020 -- The extrusion coatings market is set to attain a valuation of USD 6.59 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.4%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. The applications of extrusion coatings are widespread in several industries including liquid packaging, flexible packaging, transport packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, photographic film, mills and industrial sack lining, wrapping, and personal care & cosmetic packaging.



The increasing demand from packaging industries and popularity of additive manufacturing process is the major factor influencing market growth. The Global Extrusion Coatings Market size is expected to surpass USD 6.59 Billion by 2027 from USD 4.63 Billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 4.4%, according to a new report by Reports and Data.



Market Drivers



The major driving force for the development of the extrusion coatings market is the increasing popularity of additive manufacturing process, technologies, rising demand for moisture and grease resistance, an increase of environment-friendly coating and water vapour, oxygen, and aroma barrier packaging. The government policies and regulations for environment-friendly packaging is the boost to the market. Some of the prominent players in the market are The Sherwin Williams Company, PPG Industries, DowDupont, Akzo Nobel N.V., Optimum Plastics, and Dura Coat Products Inc.



By Resin Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Ethylene Butyl Acrylate (EBA)

Polypropylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate



By Process (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



The Extruder

The Die

The Air Gap

Nip Assembly and Chill Roll

Edge Trimming

Reeling and Wind-up Equipment

Coextrusion



By Substrate (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Paper & Paperboard

Polymer Film

Aluminum Foil

Others



By Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Liquid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Photographic Film

Transport Packaging

Mills and Industrial Wrapping

Sack Lining

Pharmaceutical packaging

Personal Care & Cosmetic Packaging



Regional Analysis



According to reports, the Asia Pacific region may witness high growth in the extrusion coatings markets globally over the forecast period. This is due to the rapid economic growth, and increasing population, changing buying behaviour, particularly in China. North America may also witness significant growth due to an increased demand for packaged food products.



The report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



