Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of ExxonMobil Chemical Company: Chemicals - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"ExxonMobil Chemical Company: Chemicals - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, mergers and acquisitions, recent developments, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "ExxonMobil Chemical Company"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "ExxonMobil Chemical Company" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "ExxonMobil Chemical Company"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

ExxonMobil Chemical Company (ExxonMobil Chemical) is one of the world's largest petrochemical companies. The company manufactures and markets petrochemical products such as olefins, fluids, synthetic rubber, aromatics, polyethylene, oriented polypropylene packaging films, polypropylene, plasticizers, additives for fuels and lubricants, synthetic lubricant basestocks, and zeolite catalysts. Its products find application in packaging, automotive, construction and industrial, and personal care. ExxonMobil Chemical also develops and licenses various petrochemical process technologies; and develops and leases zeolite catalysts for use in various petroleum and petrochemical processes. The company manufactures products in 15 countries. It is a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corporation. ExxonMobil Chemical is headquartered in Houston, Texas, US.



Companies Mentioned



ExxonMobil Chemical Company



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