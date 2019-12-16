Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2019 -- In this report, the global Eye Anatomical Model market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2025.



An eye anatomical model is model used to study the internal and external structure of the eye. Such models are extensively used in optometry departments and educational institutions by professors, in order to explain the anatomy of the eye. Moreover, these models are used by healthcare professionals such as ophthalmologists and opticians to inform their patients regarding various eye deformities. The global eye anatomical model market report focuses on six regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The global anatomical model market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing number of ophthalmological surgeries.



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Market Dynamics



Increasing number of ophthalmic disease and rising ophthalmological surgeries worldwide are expected to drive growth of the global eye anatomical model market during the forecast period. According to the International Agency for Prevention of Blindness, in 2015, there were around 253 million people with visual impairment and 1.1 billion with near vision impairment. This, in turn, has increased the demand for eye demonstration models to educate patients about their respective disease condition and its severity. Moreover, increasing number of optometry schools and institutes are expected to propel the global eye anatomical model market growth over the forecast period.



However, availability of educational charts and information cards is expected to restrain the global eye anatomical model market growth in the near future. Furthermore, introduction of VR tech and digital models on computers in healthcare industry has made learning eye anatomy sophisticated, which in turn, is expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.



Regional Insights



Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global eye anatomical model market during the forecast period. This is owing to increasing number of patients suffering from visual impairments. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to witness a lucrative growth rate during the forecast period, owing to growing awareness regarding eye diseases.



Competitive Landscape



Key players operating in the global eye anatomical model market are SOMSO, Edutek Instrumentation, Sakamoto Model Corporation, Honglian Medical Tech, 3B Scientific, GPI Anatomicals, Erler-Zimmer, and Xincheng.



Key companies in the market are focused on various strategies such as showcasing products in exhibitions, in order to gain competitive edge in the market. For instance, in September 2017, SOMSO, an anatomical model company, showcased its products at the 11th DZG Annual Meeting, held in Greifswald, Germany.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Eye Anatomical Model in these regions, from 2014 to 2025 (forecast), covering

- North America

- Europe

- China

- Japan

- Southeast Asia

- India



Global Eye Anatomical Model market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

- GPI Anatomicals

- Nasco

- RUDIGER - ANATOMIE

- Sakamoto Model Corporation

- SOMSO

- Xincheng Scientific Industries Co., Ltd.

- YUAN TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

- 3B Scientific

- Altay Scientific

- Denoyer-Geppert

- Educational + Scientific Products Ltd

- Erler-Zimmer Anatomiemodelle



On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

- Adult Anatomical Model

- Children Anatomical Model



On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Eye Anatomical Model for each application, including

- Hospital

- Clinic

- Medical College



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