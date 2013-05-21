Eye Candy Media - a Professional in Providing Web Based Solutions

Arundel, Queensland -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Eye Candy Media has recently launched a word press website which is intended to support all small and large local business owners who seek online exposure. The company renders mobile web design, copy writing, domain registration, search engine optimization and many other services. This web design company has managed, designed and implemented over 500 websites. The success achieved by Eye Candy Media is not due to any big brands.



The company website was created to give an insight about the services provided by them. Pictures are neatly arranged in the home page. Viewers will not get overwhelmed by the details presented. Buyers can collect relevant information from the official website before going for any direct dealing with the Eye Candy Media – The Brisbane based web design company.



Testimonials from the previous clients are quite helpful before deciding on their services. The company dishes out simple but yet smart designs to attract and retain potential clients. It is more beneficial to small and medium business owners. The Eye Candy Media Company offers services suitable for all budget types. The company seems to be responsive as well.



The company website says, “We let our designs do the talking. We work in a small team of experienced web site designers, web developers and Search Engine Optimization Professionals giving us the advantage of personalizing our web based services to our clients.”



Prospective customers and clients can send their queries through the website. The Eye Candy Media Company ensures that all queries will be answered within 24 hours. The website showcases some unique features like expert SEO, better performance, competitiveness and Google recommended. Apart from that, interested readers can rely upon this website for ensuring compatibility, and savings in time as well as money.



To get more information about Eye Candy Media, visit website link below..



About Eye Candy Media

The Eye Candy Media (ECM) is a Gold Coast, Queensland based website designing company servicing in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Gold Coast since 2004. The company aims at developing, managing and implementing web based solutions in a professional way to all small/ medium businesses. Their services are extended to expert SEO, social media, hosting, customized website design, flash animation, online branding and data base development.



Media Contact

Eye Candy Media

Jayde Mihan

39/38 Kendor Street, Arundel, Queensland, 4214

Tel: 07-5500-6465

Email: jayde@eyecandymedia.com.au

URL: http://eyecandymedia.com.au