Eye Care in Iran - New Report Available

New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- There are currently only three official OTC eye care products available in Iran: artificial tears, ophthalmic bath solution, simple eye and vitamin A 250u/g ointment. Although the majority of chemists/pharmacies in Iran offer a range of Rx eye care products under-the-counter to customers without a prescription, most Iranian consumers are very wary of using eye care products without first obtaining the advice and guidance of a doctor.
Euromonitor International's Eye Care in Iran report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Allergy Eye Care, Standard Eye Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Get a detailed picture of the Eye Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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