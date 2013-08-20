"Eye Care in Italy" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Eye Care in Italy"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- New habits such as standing in front of a computer for long periods of time, and the ageing of the Italian population, generated an increasing need for eye care products, which resulted in the need for eye care products against sore eyes. However, when choosing a certain type of eye wash without a medical prescription and advice, consumers prefer to choose natural products, which even if nothing happens, cannot cause any harm to the sight.
Euromonitor International's Eye Care in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Allergy Eye Care, Standard Eye Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Eye Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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