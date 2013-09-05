Eye Care in Pakistan: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Eye Care in Pakistan", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Current value sales of eye care grew by 20% in 2012. Increased usage of screen-based devices including television, laptops, mobiles and tablets has elevated the amount of stress on an average consumer's eyes. University students and working individuals are most exposed to laptop screens, ending up with tired eyes more often. As a result demand for standard eye care has increased, and eye-freshening drops are used frequently. Consumers prone to eyes itching from dust and those with sensitive...
Euromonitor International's Eye Care in Pakistan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Allergy Eye Care, Standard Eye Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Eye Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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