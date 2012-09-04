Eye Care in the Netherlands - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Eye Care in the Netherlands", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2012 -- Eye care remained small in size in the Netherlands, due to relatively low levels of promotion and new product development. In 2011, current value sales continued to grow due to higher demand from consumers who seek a solution for eye irritation. High exposure to computer and phone screens is triggering cases of eye irritation but promotional activity remained low when compared with other consumer health categories.
Euromonitor International's Eye Care in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Allergy Eye Care, Standard Eye Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
