Eye-Catching Stocks: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP), SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA: DIA), Direxion Daily Small Cp Bull 3X Shs (ETF) (NYSEARCA: TNA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP), SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA: DIA), Direxion Daily Small Cp Bull 3X Shs (ETF) (NYSEARCA: TNA).



Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) increased 0.32% and closed at $34.87 on a traded volume of 4.88 million shares, in comparison to 6.71 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 8.26%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $54.19 billion and its total outstanding shares are 1.55 Billion



Will ABT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of health care products worldwide.



American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) soared 1.67% and closed at $42.62 on a traded volume of 4.84 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.76 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -7.19%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $42.05 and $51.60.



Will AEP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



American Electric Power Company, Inc., a public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electric power to retail customers.



SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA: DIA) jumped 0.46% and closed at $153.69. The 52-week range for the stock is $124.43 and $156.24 and during the previous trading session it marked $153.80 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $153.21 and the overall traded volume that day was 935.102 shares.



Will DIA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Direxion Daily Small Cp Bull 3X Shs (ETF) (NYSEARCA: TNA) after opening its shares at the price of $58.75 jumped 1.32% to close the day at $59.06. The stock ended on a traded volume of 409.748 shares.



The 52-week range for the stock is $23.13 and $61.12 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $59.16.



Will TNA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index).



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