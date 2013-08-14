Eye-Catching Stocks - Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ANR), Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S), Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN), Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ANR), Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S), Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN), Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)



Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ANR) gained 6.37% recently, while trading on 9.84M shares, at the price of $6.17. The stock changed hands in a range of $5.75 to $6.19 up till now, bringing its market capitalization at about $1.36B. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $4.78 on Aug 5, 2013 and was moved to the maximum level of $10.74 on Jan 7, 2013. Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. (Alpha) is a supplier and exporter of metallurgical coals for use in the steel-making process and a supplier of thermal coal to electric utilities and manufacturing industries, as well as a exporter of thermal coal.



For How Long ANR will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) loss of -0.07% recently, in the current trading session, at $7.01 with a total volume of 9.66M shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 38.55M shares. It floated in a range of $6.96 to $7.10. Its market capitalization now moved to about $27.53B. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $5.15 or above $7.26. Sprint Corporation provides wireless and wireline communications services to consumers, businesses, and government users in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.



Has S Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) recently recorded a fall of -8.30% and was moving within a range of $4.18 -$4.57, its current trading price is $4.20. The stock is moving up till now with a total volume of 6.71M shares, versus an average volume of 3.28M shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $2.52 on Apr 23, 2013 and $4.63 was the best price in the same period. Renren Inc. operates real name social networking Internet platform in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform enables its users to connect and communicate with each other, share information and user-generated content, play online games, listen to music, shop for deals and a range of other features and services.



Why Should Investors Buy RENN After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) added 5.00% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $1.22B. The share price, after opening at $3.43, hit a high of $3.59 and hovered above $3.43, while its recent trading price was $3.57. The total number of shares changed hands during the current session up till now was 6.06M shares, as compared to average trading volume of 5.49M shares. Hecla Mining Company is engaged in discovering, acquiring, developing, producing, and marketing silver, gold, lead and zinc. The Company operates in two segments: the Greens Creek unit and the Lucky Friday unit. Its wholly-owned subsidiary is Hecla Alaska LLC.



Why Should Investors Buy HL After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/