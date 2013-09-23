Eye-Catching Stocks: Amarium Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMG), BASF SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BASFY), Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSANY), Chancery Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:CCRY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Amarium Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMG), BASF SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BASFY), Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSANY), Chancery Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:CCRY).



Amarium Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMG) opened its last trade at the price of $0.51. Its closing price was $0.510 after showed no change for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 188.793 shares, while its average trading volume remained 541.084 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.96.



Amarium Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and sale of software solutions and network security products in the United States and the People’s Republic of China.



Is AMMG a Solid Investment at These Levels? Find Out Here



BASF SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BASFY) percentage change plunged -0.27% to close at $97.21 with the total traded volume of 30.777 shares. That activity was less than average volume of 40.611shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $79.01 - $104.10, while its day lowest price was $97.00. The share price hit the day highest price of $97.50.



BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company’s Chemicals segment provides basic chemicals, glues, and electronic chemicals for the semiconductor and solar cell industries



Will BASFY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSANY) traded on volume of 1.19 million shares in the last session against average volume of 222.462 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $20.57 and closed at $20.33 by scoring -1.36%.In the last three months the stock was down -4.1% while its 52 week range of the stock was $16.44 - $24.15.



Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment in Japan and internationally.



Will NSANY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Chancery Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:CCRY) closed at $0.0006 by scoring 46-25.00%. The stock traded with total volume of 128.95 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 16.67 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 5.47.



Chancery Resources, Inc., an exploration stage mining company, engages in the exploration of minerals.



Will CCRY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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