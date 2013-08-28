Eye-Catching Stocks: American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL), Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:XIN), EXCO Resources Inc (NYSE:XCO), DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL), Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:XIN), EXCO Resources Inc (NYSE:XCO), DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH).



American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) decreased -3.80% and closed at $19.01 on a traded volume of 1.84 million shares, in comparison to 1.13 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 74.72%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.43billion and its total outstanding shares are 74.97 million.



Will AXL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, validation, and manufacture of driveline and drivetrain systems, and related components and chassis modules for automotive industry worldwide.



Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:XIN) plunged -6.03% and closed at $5.45 on a traded volume of 1.82 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 688.261 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 20.31%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $5.39 and $6.00.



Will XIN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. develops residential real estate properties for middle-income consumers, primarily focusing on selected Tier II cities in China.



EXCO Resources Inc (NYSE:XCO) dropped -1.21% and closed at $7.33. So far in three months, the stock is down -14.47%. The 52-week range for the stock is $5.97 and $9.08 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $7.52. Its introductory price for the day was $7.38, with the overall traded volume of 1.80million shares.



Will XCO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



EXCO Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development and production of onshore U.S.



DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) after opening its shares at the price of $10.17, dropped -2.14% to close at $10.08 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.77 million shares, in comparison to 1.91million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $8.11 and $10.60 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $10.33.



Will DRH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



DiamondRock Hospitality Company, a lodging focused real estate company, owns premium hotels and resorts in North America.



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