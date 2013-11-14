Eye-Catching Stocks - Annaly Capital Management, Inc.(NYSE:NLY), Mechel OAO (ADR)(NYSE:MTL), Xerox Corporation(NYSE:XRX), Sunedison Inc(NYSE:SUNE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Annaly Capital Management, Inc.(NYSE:NLY), Mechel OAO (ADR)(NYSE:MTL), Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX), Sunedison Inc(NYSE:SUNE)



Annaly Capital Management, Inc.(NYSE:NLY) increased 2.00% and closed at $10.72 on a traded volume of 17.97 million shares, in comparison to 15.07 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -23.65%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $10.16 billion and its total outstanding shares are 947.40 million. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. owns, manages, and finances a portfolio of real estate related investments in United States. The company invests in mortgage pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, agency callable debentures, and other securities representing interests in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans.



Will NLY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Mechel OAO (ADR)(NYSE:MTL) plunged -23.34% and closed at $2.20 on a traded volume of 16.24 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.84 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -30.6%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $1.65 and $2.46. Mechel OAO is a Russia-based integrated mining and steel company. The Company focuses on the production of mining products, such as coal, iron ore, nickel, and steel products. Its operations are divided into two segments: Mining and Steel.



Will MTL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) jumped 3.27% and closed at $11.04. So far in three months, the stock is up 5.24%. The 52-week range for the stock is $6.10 and $11.15 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $11.04. Its introductory price for the day was $10.70, with the overall traded volume of 11.71 million shares. Xerox Corporation provides business process and document management services worldwide. The company?s Services segment offers various business process outsourcing services, including human resources services; finance and accounting services; healthcare payers and pharma; customer care services.



Will XRX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Sunedison Inc(NYSE:SUNE) after opening its trade at the price of $12.76, jumped 2.01% to close at $13.20 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 15.55 million shares, in comparison to 8.29 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $2.15 and $13.48 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $13.48. China Sunergy Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of solar cells and modules in the People?s Republic of China and internationally. It offers monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon solar cells.



Will SUNE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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