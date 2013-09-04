Eye-Catching Stocks - ASML Holding N.V. (ADR) (NASDAQ:ASML), Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP), Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM), Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: ASML Holding N.V. (ADR) (NASDAQ:ASML), Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP), Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM), Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)



ASML Holding N.V. (ADR) (NASDAQ:ASML) volume of 1.22 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 816,397 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $60.90 - $93.50 and the day range was $87.63 - $88.55.The stock opened the session at $87.99, remained amid the day range of $87.63 - $88.55, and closed the session at $88.39. The stock showed a positive performance of +1.53% in previous trading session. ASML Holding NV engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits or chips worldwide.



For How Long ASML’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



In previous session, Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) traded 1.13 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.83 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $28.63 - $82.19. The stock was a bear and dropped -0.20%, while its closing price stayed at $73.82. The market capitalization of the stock remained 11.50 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +61.81%. TripAdvisor, Inc., an online travel company, provides trip advisory services. The company?s travel research platform aggregates reviews and opinions from its community about destinations; accommodations, such as hotels, bed and breakfasts, specialty lodging, and vacation rentals; restaurants; and other activities through its TripAdvisor brand.



Has TRIP Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) volume of the stock was 1.17 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 1.74 million shares. The stock boosted +1.89% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $46.85. The stock traded 1.17 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 1.74 million shares. Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides content delivery and cloud infrastructure services for accelerating and improving the delivery of content and applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally.



Will AKAM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) traded with volume of 1.09 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.18 million shares. The stock grew +1.84% and finished the trading at $176.83. The market capitalization of the stock remained 8.74 billion. The beta of the stock remained 1.35. Equinix, Inc. provides data center services to protect and connect the information assets for the enterprises, financial services companies, and content and network providers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific.



Why Should Investors Buy EQIX After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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