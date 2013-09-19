Eye-Catching Stocks: ASTELLAS PHARMA INC (OTCMKTS: ALPMY), BANCO DO BRASIL SA (OTCMKTS: BDORY), National Australia Bank Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NABZY), 3D EYE SOLUTIONS, in (OTCMKTS: TDEY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ASTELLAS PHARMA INC (OTCMKTS: ALPMY), BANCO DO BRASIL SA (OTCMKTS: BDORY), National Australia Bank Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NABZY), 3D EYE SOLUTIONS, IN (OTCMKTS: TDEY).



ASTELLAS PHARMA INC (OTCMKTS: ALPMY) opened its last trade at the price of $13.30. Its closing price was $13.47 after gaining 1.28% for the day. The company traded with the total volume 88.135 shares, while its average trading volume remained 31.678 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.39.



Astellas Pharma Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and import/export of pharmaceutical products worldwide.



Will ALPMY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



BANCO DO BRASIL SA (OTCMKTS: BDORY) percentage change surged 8.10% to close at $11.75 with the total traded volume of 76.545 shares. That activity was less than average volume of 154.298 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $8.88 - $14.60, while its day lowest price was $10.94. The share price hit the day highest price of $11.75.



Banco do Brasil S.A. provides various banking services in Brazil and internationally. Its Banking segment offers products and services, such as deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and government markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the informal sector.



Will BDORY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



National Australia Bank Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NABZY) traded on volume of 55.261 shares in the last session against average volume of 23.474 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $32.51 and closed at $33.31 by scoring 1.71% increased. In the last three months the stock was up 17.29%.



National Australia Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services.



Will NABZY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



3D EYE SOLUTIONS, IN (OTCMKTS: TDEY) started its last trading session with the price of $0.0022 and closed at $0.0018 by scoring -10.00%. The stock traded with total volume of 65.44 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 27.06 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at -10.15. Day range for the stock was $0.0017 -$0.0022.



3D Eye Solutions, Inc. engages in developing, providing, and integrating content conversion service for the 3D stereo and auto-stereo media industry in the United States



Will TDEY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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