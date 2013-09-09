Eye-Catching Stocks - Axion Power International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AXPW), PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI(OTCMKTS:CFRUY), Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY), Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Axion Power International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AXPW), PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI(OTCMKTS:CFRUY), Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY), Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ).



Axion Power International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AXPW) Trade complete the day at $0.131. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 726,300. After opening at $0.13, the stock hit as high as $0.14. However, it traded between $0.12 and $0.38 over the last twelve months.



Axion Power International, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of advanced energy storage devices and components based on its patented PbC Technology. Its PbC batteries and components are used in energy system storage functions



Can Investors Bet on AXPW after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI(OTCMKTS:CFRUY) closed yesterday at $9.75, a +1.14% increase. Around 53,882 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 192,668 shares. The company is now valued at around $50.32 billion.



Compagnie Financière Richemont SA and its subsidiaries, provide luxury goods in Switzerland and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of jewelry products, precision timepieces, writing instruments, watches, and leather goods under the brand names of Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, A. Lange & Söhne, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Vacheron Constantin, Officine Panerai, IWC, Baume & Mercier, Roger Dubuis, Montblanc, Alfred Dunhill, Lancel,



For How Long CFRUY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY) moved -0.43 percent lower at $19.70 and traded between $19.41 and $19.71 after opening the day at $19.54. Its performance over the last five days remained 2.39%, which stands at 1.89% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 7.65%.



Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of IT products, and provision of IT services in worldwide. Its products include commercial and consumer personal computers, notebooks, desktops, servers, and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones



Why Should Investors Buy LNVGY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ) shares rose, gaining +4.43 percent to close at $0.210. The stock is down around -93.86% this year and -93.5% for the last 12 months. Around 770,274 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 880,956 shares.



Exide Technologies manufactures and supplies lead-acid batteries for transportation and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Transportation Americas, Transportation Europe and Rest of World (ROW), Industrial Energy Americas, and Industrial Energy Europe and ROW. It offers transportation batteries, such as starting, lighting, and ignition batteries for cars, trucks, off-road vehicles, agricultural and construction vehicles



Why Should Investors Buy XIDEQ After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/