Eye-Catching Stocks: Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC), J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP), iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures TM ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX), Active Network Inc (NYSE:ACTV)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC), J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP), iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures TM ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX), Active Network Inc (NYSE:ACTV).



Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) opened its last trade at the price of $13.69. Its closing price was $13.80 after losing -0.72% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 104.44 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 86.76 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 2.42. Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle market businesses, institutional investors, corporations, and governments in the United States and internationally.



Will BAC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) percentage change plunged -2.71% to close at $8.81 with the total traded volume of 61.35 million shares while its average volume of 39.34 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $8.59 - $27.00, while its day lowest price was $8.59. The share price hit the day highest price of $9.19. J. C. Penney Company, Inc., through its subsidiary, J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., operates department stores. The company sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings.



Will JCP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures TM ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) traded on volume of 27.28 million shares in the last session against average volume of 8.83 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $14.81 and closed at $14.70 by scoring 3.52%.In the last three months the stock was down -29.02% while its 52 week range of the stock was $13.43 - $39.12.



Will VXX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Active Network Inc (NYSE:ACTV) started its last trading session with the price of $14.39 and closed at $14.31 by scoring 25.53%. The stock traded with total volume of 47.73 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 495.890 shares. Day range for the stock was $14.31 and $14.39. The Active Network, Inc., a technology and media company, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud computing applications for activity and participant management that form an online network connecting a group of activity and event organizers with a base of potential participants in North America, Europe, and internationally.



Will ACTV Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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