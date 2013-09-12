Eye-Catching Stocks - BIO-Key International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:BKYI),STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF),Silicon Image, Inc.(NASDAQ:SIMG),Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BIO-key International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:BKYI),STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF),Silicon Image, Inc.(NASDAQ:SIMG),Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT)



BIO-key International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:BKYI) current trading session, hitting $0.348 recently. The share price of BKYI is currently trading within the range of $0.33 to $0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 million, whereas its total outstanding shares are 90.70 million. Company’s beta value stands at 0.29 points. BKYI current trading volume is 470,220.00 shares, while its average volume is 121,011.00 shares. BIO-key International, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions to private and public sector customers. Its solutions enable application developers and integrators to integrate fingerprint biometrics into virtually any application.



Is BKYI a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF) shares traded up +1.37% during the current trading session, hitting $1.48 recently. The share price of SBOTF is currently trading within the range of $1.48 to $1.53.



SBOTF current trading volume is 267,914.00 shares, while its average volume is 358,201.00 shares. Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. produces and markets keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH), as well as develops technology related to the culture and production of KLH and subunit KLH formulations in the United States.



For How Long SBOTF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Silicon Image, Inc.(NASDAQ:SIMG) is trading with an drop of -2.91%, along with the trading price of $5.51up till now, while its today’s opening price was $5.68.



IWSY recently gained a volume of 257,610.00 shares, while its average volume is 631,823.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $4.00 - $6.28, while today, up until 2:51PM, its minimum price was $5.45.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic declining overview as it gain +14.12%. Silicon Image, Inc. provides digital connectivity and interface solutions and standards that enable the distribution and presentation of high-definition (HD) content for mobile, consumer electronics (CE), and personal computer (PC) markets.



Why Should Investors Buy SIMG After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT) stock hit its highest price at $0.89, after starting its trade at $0.89. Company reported an increase of 0.34% at the price of $0.890 recently and its current day range is from $0.86to $0.89.



GSAT total market capitalization remained $591.69 million. Its current volume is 1.62M in the early hours of trading, while if we look at its average volume, that is 2.24M shares. Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services in rural villages.



Will GSAT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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