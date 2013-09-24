Eye-Catching Stocks: BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY), Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Sirius XM Radio Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY), Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Sirius XM Radio Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).



BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) opened its last trade at the price of $8.26. Its closing price was $8.82 after gaining 1.09% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 110.68 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 31.00 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.62.



BlackBerry Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of wireless solutions worldwide.



Will BBRY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) percentage change plunged -0.63% to close at $47.19 with the total traded volume of 75.32 million shares. That activity was more than average volume of 63.86 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $18.80 - $47.60, while its day lowest price was $46.29. The share price hit the day highest price of $47.55.



Facebook, Inc. operates as a social networking company worldwide. It builds various tools that enable users to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and computers.



Will FB Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) traded on volume of 39.83 million shares in the last session against average volume of 60.91 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $32.54 and closed at $312.74 by scoring -0.16%.In the last three months the stock was down -1.58% while its 52 week range of the stock was $26.26 - $36.43.



Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft) develops, licenses, and supports software, services, and hardware devices worldwide.



Will MSFT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Sirius XM Radio Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) started its last trading session with the price of $3.90 and closed at $3.86 by scoring -1.93%. The stock traded with total volume of 37.71 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 35.39 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 2.17. Day range for the stock was $3.84 and $3.91.



Sirius XM Radio Inc. provides satellite radio services in the United States and Canada. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels on subscription fee basis through two satellite radio systems.



Will SIRI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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