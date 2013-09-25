Eye-Catching Stocks: Blue Calypso Inc (OTCBB:BCYP), E-Waste Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:EWSI), MyEcheck Inc (OTCMKTS:MYEC), GUYANA GOLDFIELD NEW (OTCMKTS:GUYFF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Blue Calypso Inc (OTCBB:BCYP), E-Waste Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:EWSI), MyEcheck Inc (OTCMKTS:MYEC), GUYANA GOLDFIELD NEW (OTCMKTS:GUYFF).



Blue Calypso Inc (OTCBB:BCYP) opened its last trade at the price of $0.17. Its closing price was $0.170 after gaining 0.59% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 883.387 shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.52 million shares.



Blue Calypso, Inc. operates as a mobile and social media marketing company. The company provides a patented social mobile advertising platform for advertisers to offer advertising content to its subscribers, who endorse the products and services of the advertisers using their mobile Smartphone’s or personal computers.



Will BCYP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



E-Waste Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:EWSI) percentage change surged 6.02% to close at $0.0370 with the total traded volume of 1.95 million shares. That activity was less than average volume of 3.39 million. The day lowest price was $0.03. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.04.



E-Waste Systems, Inc. provides waste electric and electronic equipment processing services in the United Kingdom and internationally.



Will EWSI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



MyEcheck Inc (OTCMKTS:MYEC) traded on volume of 14.59 million shares in the last session against average volume of 13.19 million shares. The company closed at $0.0036 by scoring 38.46%.In the last three months the stock was down -26.53%.



MyECheck, Inc. operates in the payment processing industry. The company provides electronic check image services to merchants, payment services providers, banks, and other businesses.



Will MYEC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



GUYANA GOLDFIELD NEW (OTCMKTS:GUYFF) started its last trading session with the price of $2.05 and closed at $2.13 by scoring 2.21%. The stock traded with total volume of 42.600 shares, while the average trading volume remained 68.880 shares. Day range for the stock was $2.05 and $2.13.



Guyana Goldfields Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Guyana.



Will GUYFF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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