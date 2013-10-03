Eye-Catching Stocks: Broadcom Corporation (NASDAQ:BRCM), Vodafone Group Plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:VOD), Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Broadcom Corporation (NASDAQ:BRCM), Vodafone Group Plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:VOD), Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).



Broadcom Corporation (NASDAQ:BRCM) opened its last trade at the price of $26.33. Its closing price was $26.40 after losing -0.19% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 14.42 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 8.86 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.01. Broadcom Corporation provides semiconductor solutions for wired and wireless communications. Its products offer voice, video, data, and multimedia connectivity in the home, office, and mobile environments.



Will BRCM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Vodafone Group Plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:VOD) percentage change surged 1.33% to close at $35.83 with the total traded volume of 24.42 million shares while its average volume of 35.96 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $24.42 - $35.96, while its day lowest price was $35.22. The share price hit the day highest price of $35.96. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides mobile telecommunication services worldwide. It offers mobile voice, messaging, data, and fixed line services; back-up services; machine-to-machine connections; and financial services, such as money transfer, airtime top-up, and bill payment, as well as sells smart phones and tablets.



Will VOD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) traded on volume of 13.16 million shares in the last session against average volume of 3.87 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $41.29 and closed at $42.55 by scoring 5.09%. In the last three months the stock was up 27.05% while its 52 week range of the stock was $30.20 - $42.82. Autodesk, Inc. operates as design software and services company worldwide. It’s Platform Solutions and Emerging Business segment offers AutoCAD software, a computer-aided design (CAD) application for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization in construction, manufacturing, civil engineering, and process plant design fields



Will ADSK Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) started its last trading session with the price of $30.72 and closed at $30.65 by scoring -0.65%. The stock traded with total volume of 13.23 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 8.38 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.66. Day range for the stock was $30.07 and $30.85. Mondelez International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide.



Will MDLZ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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