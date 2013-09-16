Eye-Catching Stocks - Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD),Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) , Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE:INFY) ,Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD),Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) , Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE:INFY) ,Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)



Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) remained a bull for the day as it reported the loss momentum of -0.20% and closed at $25.42 after gaining total volume of 1.02 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $1.28M. So far, the company’s stock is down -7.36% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a decline of -9.51%.Brookdale Senior Living Inc. operates senior living communities in the United States. It offers independent living, assisted living, Alzheimer's and dementia care, rehabilitation and skilled nursing, continuing retirement care, and life care services for residents. The company also provides Care3 Wellness programs, which include education, rehabilitation, and exercise; and massage therapy, chair yoga, and Tai Chi, as well as health education and group exercise classes. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.



What was the Moving Force behind BKD On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on BKD



Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) reported the gain of 0.44% and closed at $ 57.28 with the total traded volume of 1.02M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 57.30. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 11.16 billion.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $50.94 - $63.34, while during last trade its minimum price was $56.86 and it gained its highest price of $57.49. Company's last 5 days shows an uptrend/down turn with an upsurge of 2.43%. Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion specialty retailer, offers apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, and children in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Credit.



For How Long JWN will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE:INFY) ended its day with the declining stream with the plunge of -0.70% and closed at the price of $47.97 after opening at $47.71. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.02 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.36 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $47.34, while it touched its highest price for the day at $47.97. INFY beta value stands at 1.20 points. Infosys Limited provides business consulting, technology, engineering, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its solutions include business strategy consulting, business requirements definition, business process re-engineering, business and technology solution design, package evaluation and implementation, migration, program management, organizational design and change management.



Why Should Investors Buy INFY After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) reported the added of +0.87%, to close at $40.55, with the overall traded volume of 1.02 million shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is up 4.38%. The 52-week range for the stock is $36.12 and $41.38 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $41.38. Its introductory price for the day was $40.10. Murphy USA Inc. operates a chain of retail stations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Ethanol. Its retail stations offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise



Will MUSA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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