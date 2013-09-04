Eye-Catching Stocks- Claude Resources Inc. (USA)(NYSEMKT:CGR), Lattice Semiconductor(NASDAQ:LSCC), Accuray Incorporated(NASDAQ:ARAY), Demand Media Inc(NYSE:DMD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Claude Resources Inc. (USA)(NYSEMKT:CGR), Lattice Semiconductor(NASDAQ:LSCC), Accuray Incorporated(NASDAQ:ARAY), Demand Media Inc(NYSE:DMD)



Claude Resources Inc. (USA)(NYSEMKT:CGR) managed to keep its fall at -3.67% on above-normal volume of 1.03million shares. The stock settled at $0.286 after floating in a range of $0.28 to $0.29. Its latest price was $0.286, reaching market capitalization of $50.30 million. Its 52-week range has been $0.19 to $0.94. Claude Resources Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for gold mineral reserves and mineral resources in northern Saskatchewan and northwestern Ontario.



Has CGR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) traded down on a volume of 1.02 million, higher than its standard daily volume. Shares have dropped -2.10% to $4.66. Over the last twelve months, the stock has added 19.79% and faced a surged price of $5.70. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), including LatticeECP3 FPGA products for deployment in wireless infrastructure and wireline access equipment, as well as video and imaging applications; and LatticeXP2 FPGA product that embeds a Flash memory block on-chip to store the program.



Has LSCC Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Accuray Incorporated(NASDAQ:ARAY) settled -0.91% lower at $6.56 on below-normal volume of 1.02 million shares during the last trading day. The stock has its 12-month high at $7.44 and 52-week low price was $3.76. It traded in a range of $6.49 to $6.74 during the last trading day. Accuracy Incorporated designs, develops, and sells medical radiation systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. It offers Cyber Knife system, an image-guided robotic radio surgery system used to deliver radiosurgery for the treatment of solid tumors.



Why Should Investors Buy ARAY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Demand Media Inc(NYSE:DMD) saw its price fall on above-normal volume, as1.00 million shares changed hands when compared with its average daily volume of 522,432.00 shares. The stock was down -4.94% to $.6.16. It has fallen over the last 12 months, dropping 39.31% and marked new low $6.11. Demand Media, Inc. operates as an Internet media and domain services company worldwide. The company focuses on an Internet-based model for the professional creation and distribution of content at scale. It offers content and media, and registrar services.



Will DMD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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