Eye-Catching Stocks: Creative Edge Nutrition Inc (OTCMKTS:FITX), Daimler AG (USA) (OTCMKTS:DDAIF), Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:LBMH), Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:CHEUY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Creative Edge Nutrition Inc (OTCMKTS:FITX), Daimler AG (USA) (OTCMKTS:DDAIF), Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:LBMH), Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:CHEUY).



Creative Edge Nutrition Inc (OTCMKTS:FITX) Its closing price was $0.0016 after gaining 14.29% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 23.56 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 20.14 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at -1.55. Creative Edge Nutrition, Inc., a nutritional supplement company, develops, markets, and sells nutraceuticals and health supplements.



Will FITX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Daimler AG (USA) (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) percentage change plunged -0.22% to close at $78.10 with the total traded volume of 25.995 shares while its average volume of 37.647 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $44.90 - $79.14, while its day lowest price was $78.01. The share price hit the day highest price of $78.59. Daimler AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, distributes, and sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles, trucks, vans, buses, and related spare parts and accessories worldwide.



Will DDAIF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:LBMH) traded on volume of 110.796 shares in the last session against average volume of 233.931 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $2.00 and closed at $1.97 by scoring -3.90%. In the last three months the stock was up 34.93% while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.56 - $2.42. Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries distribute direct-to-consumer durable medical supplies for seniors in the United States.



Will LBMH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:CHEUY) started its last trading session with the price of $16.05 and closed at $16.00 by scoring 0.31%. The stock traded with total volume of 56.102 shares, while the average trading volume remained 111.890 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.10. Day range for the stock was $15.94 and $16.15. Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in real estate property investment and development activities primarily in Hong Kong.



Will CHEUY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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