Eye-Catching Stocks: Daimler AG (USA) (OTCMKTS:DDAIF), SBERBANK RUSSIA (OTCMKTS:SBRCY), Petrosonic Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PSON), WMI HOLDINGS (OTCMKTS:WMIH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Daimler AG (USA) (OTCMKTS:DDAIF), SBERBANK RUSSIA (OTCMKTS:SBRCY), Petrosonic Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PSON), WMI HOLDINGS (OTCMKTS:WMIH).



Daimler AG (USA) (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) opened its last trade at the price of $78.13. Its closing price was $78.02 after losing -0.10% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 28.745 shares, while its average trading volume remained 37.881 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 2.02. Daimler AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, distributes, and sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles, trucks, vans, buses, and related spare parts and accessories worldwide.



Will DDAIF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



SBERBANK RUSSIA (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) percentage change surged 0.40% to close at $12.54 with the total traded volume of 144.717 shares while its average volume of 254.486 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $10.49 - $14.85, while its day lowest price was $12.46. The share price hit the day highest price of $12.60. Sberbank provides corporate and retail banking products and services to corporate clients, small businesses, financial institutions, and individuals in the Russian Federation and internationally.



Will SBRCY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Petrosonic Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PSON) traded on volume of 199.120 shares in the last session against average volume of 269.557 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.31 and closed at $0.302 by scoring -4.19%. In the last three months the stock was down -53.57% while its 52 week ranges of the stock was $0.30 - $1.46. Petrosonic Energy, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the treatment and upgrading of heavy oil through sonicated solvent de-asphalting.



Will PSON Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



WMI HOLDINGS (OTCMKTS:WMIH) started its last trading session with the price of $1.24 and closed at $1.19 by scoring -1.65%. The stock traded with total volume of 304.990 shares, while the average trading volume remained 456.499 shares. Day range for the stock was $1.16 and $1.24. WMI Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, WM Mortgage Reinsurance Company, Inc., operates reinsurance business in runoff mode.



Will WMIH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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