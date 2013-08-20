Eye-Catching Stocks - Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS), VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short Term ETN (NYSEARCA:XIV), General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS), VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short Term ETN (NYSEARCA:XIV), General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)



Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) remained a bear for the day as it reported the loss momentum of -3.67% and closed at $65.59 after gaining total volume of 1.51 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $67.81. So far, the company’s stock is down -6.37% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of 26.43%.Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index).



Has FAS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up?Find Out Here



VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short Term ETN (NYSEARCA:XIV) reported the decline of -2.71% and closed at $ 26.25 with the total traded volume of 1.22M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 26.90. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 281.05 million.

The 52-week price range of the stock remained $13.34 - $29.00, while during last trade its minimum price was $26.18 and it gained its highest price of $27.03. Company's last 5 days shows an down turn with an a decline of -5.58%.



Has XIV Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) ended its day with the gaining stream with the rise of 0.32% and closed at the price of $34.49 after opening at $34.56. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 9.21 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 12.47 million shares.

During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $34.42, while it touched its highest price for the day at $34.83. General Motors Corporation (General Motors) designs, build and sell cars, trucks and automobiles parts globally. The Company also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc. (GM Financial).



For How Long GM Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) reported the up of +1.21%, to close at $90.45, with the overall traded volume of 8.69 million shares.

So far, in the past three months, the stock is up 29.03%. The 52-week range for the stock is $66.86 and $94.42 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $91.25. Its introductory price for the day was $89.47. Johnson & Johnson is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a broad range of products in the health care field



Will JNJ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally?Find Out Here



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