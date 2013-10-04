Eye-Catching Stocks: Energy Focus Inc (OTCMKTS:EFOI), ISRAEL CHEMICALS LIM (OTCMKTS:ISCHY), Furniture Brands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBNIQ), JGC Corp. (Japan) (OTCMKTS:JGCCY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Energy Focus Inc (OTCMKTS:EFOI), ISRAEL CHEMICALS LIM (OTCMKTS:ISCHY), Furniture Brands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBNIQ), JGC Corp. (Japan) (OTCMKTS:JGCCY).



Energy Focus Inc (OTCMKTS:EFOI) opened its last trade at the price of $0.42. Its closing price was $0.650 after gaining 10.17% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 301.528 shares, while its average trading volume remained 71.761 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.37. Energy Focus, Inc. and its subsidiaries design, develop, manufacture, and market energy-efficient lighting products, and is a provider of energy-efficient, lighting solutions in the governmental and public sector market, general commercial market, and the pool market.



Will EFOI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ISRAEL CHEMICALS LIM (OTCMKTS:ISCHY) percentage change plunged -2.35% to close at $8.30 with the total traded volume of 130.722 shares while its average volume of 46.552 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $6.84 - $13.66, while its day lowest price was $8.23. The share price hit the day highest price of $8.45.



Will ISCHY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Furniture Brands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBNIQ) traded on volume of 315.227 shares in the last session against average volume of 255.475 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of 0.35 and closed at $0.410 by scoring 13.89%. In the last three months the stock was down -90.12% while its 52 week ranges of the stock was $0.17 - $11.13. Furniture Brands International, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing, sourcing and retailing home furnishings.



Will FBNIQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



JGC Corp. (Japan) (OTCMKTS:JGCCY) started its last trading session with the price of $70.32 and closed at $70.53 by scoring -1.92%. The stock traded with total volume of 16.993 shares, while the average trading volume remained 8.284 shares. Day range for the stock was $70.10 and $70.53.



Will JGCCY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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