Eye-Catching Stocks: ENSCO PLC (NYSE:ESV), CareFusion Corporation (NYSE:CFN), GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ENSCO PLC (NYSE:ESV), CareFusion Corporation (NYSE:CFN), GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).



ENSCO PLC (NYSE:ESV) opened its last trade at the price of $55.00. Its closing price was $54.50 after losing -1.36% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.33 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.99 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.42. Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other.



Will ESV Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



CareFusion Corporation (NYSE:CFN) percentage change plunged -0.43% to close at $36.94 with the total traded volume of 1.32 million shares while its average volume of 1.65 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $26.00 - $39.38, while its day lowest price was $36.81. The share price hit the day highest price of $37.07. CareFusion Corporation, a medical technology company, provides various healthcare products and services. It offers product lines in the areas of medication management, infection prevention, operating room effectiveness, respiratory care, and surveillance and analytics.



Will CFN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) traded on volume of 1.32 million shares in the last session against average volume of 2.14 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $50.08 and closed at $49.65 by scoring -1.55%. In the last three months the stock was up %18.13 while its 52 week range of the stock was $20.55 - $56.08. GameStop Corp. operates as a video game retailer. It sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; physical and digital video game software; pre-owned video game products; personal computer (PC) entertainment and other software in various genres.



Will GME Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) started its last trading session with the price of $129.59 and closed at $129.24 by scoring -0.47%. The stock traded with total volume of 1.31 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.63 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.93. Day range for the stock was $128.07 and $129.85. Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of advanced technology systems and products for defense, civil, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally.



Will LMT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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