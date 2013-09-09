Eye-Catching Stocks - ENSCO PLC (NYSE:ESV), Safeway Inc.(NYSE:SWY), Novartis AG (ADR)(NYSE:NVS), Quanta Services Inc(NYSE:PWR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: ENSCO PLC (NYSE:ESV), Safeway Inc.(NYSE:SWY), Novartis AG (ADR)(NYSE:NVS), Quanta Services Inc(NYSE:PWR)



ENSCO PLC (NYSE:ESV) opened the session at $55.95, remained amid the day range of $55.32 - $56.75, and closed the session at $56.20. The stock showed a positive performance of +1.02% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 55.95 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.89 million shares. Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of approximately 74 rigs, including 9 drill ships, 13 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 6 moored semisubmersible rigs.



For How Long ESV I’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Safeway Inc.(NYSE:SWY) traded with volume of 2.09 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 3.83 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $15.00 - $28.42. The stock showed a positive movement of +0.12% and closed its session at $25.96. The market capitalization of the stock remained 6.26 billion. Safeway Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in North America. Its stores offers a selection of food and general merchandise; and features various specialty departments, such as bakery, delicatessen, floral, seafood, and pharmacy, as well as Starbucks coffee shops, and adjacent fuel centers.



For How Long SWY will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Novartis AG (ADR) (NYSE:NVS) exchanged 2.10 million shares and the average volume remained 1.37 million shares. The stock escalated +1.32% and closed the session at $75.92. The beta of the stock remained 0.62 and the EPS of the stock remained 3.81. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 2.45 billion. Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of a range of healthcare products worldwide. Its Pharmaceuticals division offers patented prescription medicines in various therapeutic areas, and cardiovascular and metabolism, respiratory, and other medicines.



Will NVS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) volume of 2.03 million shares, while the average volume remained 1.64million shares. The stock decreased -1.15% and finished the session Friday at $25.78. The EPS of the stock remained 1.50. The one month of the stock was -5.74% and three month trend remained negative -6.8%. Quanta Services, Inc. provides specialty contracting services and infrastructure solutions in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services; Natural Gas and Pipeline Infrastructure Services; and Fiber Optic Licensing and Other.



Will PWR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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