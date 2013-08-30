Eye-Catching Stocks - Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX), Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX), Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE), Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX), Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX), Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE), Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB)



Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) opened the session at $171.19, remained amid the day range of $170.83 - $176.08, and closed the session at $175.86. The stock showed a positive performance of +2.54% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 1.06 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.18 million shares. Equinix, Inc. provides data center services to protect and connect the information assets for the enterprises, financial services companies, and content and network providers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific.



For How Long EQIX’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) traded with volume of 2.20 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 4.11 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $49.79 - $67.66. The stock showed a negative movement of -0.16% and closed its session at $63.85. The market capitalization of the stock remained 52.07 billion. Express Scripts Holding Company provides a range of pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers healthcare management and administration services on behalf of its clients.



Has ESRX Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) exchanged 1.78 million shares and the average volume remained 5.32 million shares. The stock escalated +0.19% and closed the session at $47.09. The beta of the stock remained 1.50 and the EPS of the stock remained 0.99. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 148.79 million. Expedia, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally.



Will EXPE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) volume of 58.30 million shares, while the average volume remained 79.47 million shares. The stock advanced +1.81% and finished the session Thursday at $41.28. The EPS of the stock remained 0.20. The one month of the stock was +16.51% and three month trend remained positive +77.02%. Facebook, Inc. operates as a social networking company worldwide. It builds various tools that enable users to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and computers.



Why Should Investors Buy FB After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/