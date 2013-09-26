Eye-Catching Stocks: Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), MAKO Surgical Corp. (NASDAQ:MAKO), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), MAKO Surgical Corp. (NASDAQ:MAKO), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).



Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) opened its last trade at the price of $49.23. Its closing price was $49.46 after gaining 2.08% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 87.88 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 68.44 million shares.



Facebook, Inc. operates as a social networking company worldwide. It builds various tools that enable users to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and computers.



Will FB Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



MAKO Surgical Corp. (NASDAQ:MAKO) percentage change surged 82.19% to close at $29.46 with the total traded volume of 46.02 million shares. That activity was more than average volume of 645.142 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $10.00 - $29.59, while its day lowest price was $29.45. The share price hit the day highest price of $29.59.



MAKO Surgical Corp., a medical device company, markets its advanced robotic arm solution, joint specific applications for the knee and hip, and orthopedic implants for orthopedic procedures in the United States and internationally.



Will MAKO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) traded on volume of 28.91 million shares in the last session against average volume of 61.85 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $32.49 and closed at $32.51 by scoring 0.15%.In the last three months the stock was down -3.46% while its 52 week range of the stock was $32.40 - $32.80.



Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft) develops, licenses, and supports software, services, and hardware devices worldwide. Its Windows division offers Windows operating system; Windows Services suite of applications and Web services, including Outlook.com and Skydive; Surface RT and Pro devices; and PC accessories.



Will MSFT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) started its last trading session with the price of $24.19 and closed at $24.43 by scoring 1.20%. The stock traded with total volume of 26.56 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 36.00 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.23. Day range for the stock was $24.12 and $24.55.



Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet protocol (IP) and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide.



Will CSCO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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