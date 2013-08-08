Eye-Catching Stocks - Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCBB:FNMA), American Soil Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOYL), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCBB:FMCC), Medora Corp (OTCMKTS:XUII)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCBB:FNMA), American Soil Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOYL), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCBB:FMCC), Medora Corp (OTCMKTS:XUII)



Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCBB:FNMA) opened at the price of $1.61 along with touched its highest price of the day at $1.67 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $1.55 by scoring +0.97% at 1:50PM.

The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it declined almost -10.12%. In the previous 3 months it gained +72.59%. During its current trading session, the stock gained a volume of 18.19M shares up-till now, which is higher than its average volume of 26.80M shares. Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae is a government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) chartered by the United States Congress to support liquidity and stability in the secondary mortgage market, where mortgage-related assets are purchased and sold.



For How Long FNMA will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



American Soil Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOYL) stock recently hit highest its price at $0.47 starting its day trade with a price of $0.01. Its most recent trading price was $0.0800 at gain +2,252.94 % 1:52PM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.003 - $0.04, while today, up until 1.52PM, its minimum price was $0.01. American Soil Technologies recently added a volume of 11.91M shares, versus its average volume of 4,999.00 shares. American Soil Technologies, Inc., incorporated on January 09, 1997, develop, manufacture on an outsourced basis and market advanced products that decrease the need for water and improves the soil in the Green Industry consisting of agriculture, turf and horticulture.



Will SOYL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCBB:FMCC) remained among the bears of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went 1.44 recently. Beta value of the stock remained at 3.18 points.

During the last 5 day’s it decline -3.04%. The company’s traded volume is 9.84M shares, as compared to its average volume of 10.12M shares. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) conducts business in the United States residential mortgage market and the global securities market. The Company operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Investments, and Multifamily.



Can Investors Bet on FMCC after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Medora Corp (OTCMKTS:XUII) down -26.24%, along with the exchange price of $0.108 up till now while its introductory price for today was $0.16.

Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright outlook overview as it gained +5% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the decline of -73.62%. Today, up until 2:00PM, its minimum price was $0.10. XUII Systems recently added a volume of 21.51M shares, versus its average volume of 17.77M shares. Xumanii International Holdings Corp provides online live content streaming services through its Website, xumanii.com. It also offers an embedded player for placing on other Websites for streaming, as well as Xumanii-Facebook application to enable the producer?s viral marketing promotion for their events



Will XUII Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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