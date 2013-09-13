Eye-Catching Stocks- Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT), Idenix Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDIX), Shanda Games Limited(ADR) (NASDAQ:GAME), StemCells Inc (NASDAQ:STEM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT), Idenix Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDIX), Shanda Games Limited(ADR) (NASDAQ:GAME), StemCells Inc (NASDAQ:STEM)



Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) remained a bull for the day as it reported the upward momentum of +1.38% and closed at $11.00 after gaining total volume of 1.38 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $10.99. So far, the company’s stock is up 168.95% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of 160.66%.Galectin Therapeutics Inc., a development stage company, engages in the development of therapies for cancer and fibrotic disease.



What was the Moving Force behind GALT On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on GALT



Idenix Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDIX) traded to closed at $ 5.02 with the total traded volume of 3.70 shares. The stock's opening price was $ 5.00. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 672.49 million.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $3.15 - $6.08, while during last trade its minimum price was $4.76 and it gained its highest price of $5.02. Idenix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of human viral diseases in the United States and France



Is IDIX a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



Shanda Games Limited(ADR) (NASDAQ:GAME) ended its day with the declining stream with the plunge of -2.56% and closed at the price of $3.99 after opening at $4.08. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.36 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.72 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $3.97, while it touched its highest price for the day at $4.11. GAME beta value stands at 2.16 points.



Why Should Investors Buy GAME After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



StemCells Inc (NASDAQ:STEM) reported the added of +4.97%, to close at $1.69, with the overall traded volume of 1.31 million shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is down -6.63%. The 52-week range for the stock is $1.40 and $2.50 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $1.75. Its introductory price for the day was $1.65. StemCells, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of cell-based therapeutics and tools for use in stem cell-based research and drug discovery primarily in the United States.



Will STEM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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