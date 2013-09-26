Eye-Catching Stocks: GASFRAC ENERGY SVCS (OTCMKTS:GSFVF), Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ZURVY), PING an INS CO ADR (OTCMKTS:PNGAY), Chromadex Corp (OTCMKTS:CDXC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: GASFRAC ENERGY SVCS (OTCMKTS:GSFVF), Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ZURVY), PING AN INS CO ADR (OTCMKTS:PNGAY), Chromadex Corp (OTCMKTS:CDXC).



GASFRAC ENERGY SVCS (OTCMKTS:GSFVF) opened its last trade at the price of $1.57. Its closing price was $1.50 after losing -4.33% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 94.435 shares, while its average trading volume remained 42.708 shares.



Gasfrac Energy Services Inc., an oil and gas service company provides liquid petroleum gas fracturing services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States.



Will GSFVF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) percentage change surged 0.39% to close at $25.65 with the total traded volume of 77.573 shares. That activity was less than average volume of 113.378 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $23.24 - $29.00, while its day lowest price was $25.53. The share price hit the day highest price of $25.75.



Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance products, solutions, and advisory services worldwide.



Will ZURVY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



PING AN INS CO ADR (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) traded on volume of 61.479 shares in the last session against average volume of 20.156 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $15.08 and closed at $15.01 by scoring 463%.In the last three months the stock was down -2.53% while its 52 week range of the stock was $12.58 - $18.71.



Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. engages in the provision of financial products and services with a focus on insurance, banking, and investment businesses primarily in the People’s Republic of China.



Will PNGAY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Chromadex Corp (OTCMKTS:CDXC) started its last trading session with the price of $0.87 and closed at $0.861 by scoring -1.03%. The stock traded with total volume of 857.110 shares, while the average trading volume remained 220.723 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.40. Day range for the stock was $0.81 and $0.87.



ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, through its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies.



Will CDXC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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