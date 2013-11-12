Eye-Catching Stocks - Hangover Joe's Holding Corp(OTCBB:HJOE), Strikeforce Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:SFOR), Dmh International Incorporated (OTCBB:DMHI), Global Earth Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:GLER)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Hangover Joe's Holding Corp (OTCBB:HJOE), Strikeforce Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:SFOR), Dmh International Incorporated (OTCBB:DMHI), Global Earth Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:GLER)



Hangover Joe's Holding Corp(OTCBB:HJOE) is trading with an upsurge of 17.37%, along with the trading price of $0.0223 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.02.



HJOE recently gained a volume of 2.67 million shares, while its average volume is 83,464.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.01 - $0.20, while today, up until 11:53AM, its minimum price was $0.01. Hangover Joe’s Holding Corporation, formerly Accredited Members Holding Corporation, provides various services and products both directly and through its subsidiary corporations Accredited Members, Inc. (AMI) and World Wide Premium Packers, Inc. (WWPP).



What was the Moving Force behind HJOE On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on HJOE



Strikeforce Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:SFOR) stock hit its highest price at $0.02, after starting its trade at $0.04. Company reported an increase of 66.67% at the price of $0.03 recently and its current day range is from $0.01 to $0.02.



SFOR total market capitalization remained $212,827.00 million, along with the total outstanding shares of 425.65 million. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (StrikeForce) is a software development and services company, which offers a range of integrated computer network security products. The Company owns the exclusive right to license and develop various identification protection software products to protect computer networks from unauthorized access and to protect network owners and users from identity theft.



For How Long SFOR will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Dmh International Incorporated (OTCBB:DMHI) recently soared 58.89% after opening at $0.03. Its current trading price is $0.0429. In the current session, the stocks gained total volume of 7.42 million shares up until now, whereas its average volume is 664,712.00 shares.



DMH International, Inc. (DMH) is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating specialty t-shirts and other casual and active clothing geared toward the Hispanic community.



For How Long DMHI Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Global Earth Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:GLER) opened day trade at $0.002 and showed a downtrend and reached the price of $0.0025 recently with the gain of +31.58%. Overall trading volume of the shares is 58.87million during the early hour of trading, while its average volume is 66.47 million shares. Global Earth Energy, Inc. (Global) is engaged in building and operating green alternative energy technologies. Global focuses to operate a one million gallon per year biodiesel pilot plant. In addition to the production of biodiesel, Global is focusing into the parallel solar and wind turbine energy markets.



Will GLER Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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