Eye-Catching Stocks: INDUSTRIA DE DISENO (OTCMKTS: IDEXY), HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS: HNNMY), KDDI CP UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: KDDIY), BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BAESY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: INDUSTRIA DE DISENO (OTCMKTS: IDEXY), HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS: HNNMY), KDDI CP UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: KDDIY), BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BAESY).



INDUSTRIA DE DISENO (OTCMKTS: IDEXY) increased 2.24% and closed at $29.24 on a traded volume of 110.469 shares, in comparison to 40.312 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 4.62%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $89.14 billion.



Will IDEXY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. engages in the retail distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial format stores.



HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS: HNNMY) plunged -0.17% and closed at $7.59 on a traded volume of 95.133 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 66.456 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 11.08%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $7.54 and $7.60.



Will HNNMY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and accessories to consumers in Sweden and internationally.



KDDI CP UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: KDDIY) jumped 0.23% and closed at $13.01. So far in three months, the stock is up 15.64%. The 52-week range for the stock is $8.53 and $14.34 and during the previous trading session it marked $13.01 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $12.94 and the overall traded volume that day was 61.136 shares.



Will KDDIY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



KDDI Corporation provides various telecommunication services primarily in Japan. The company operates through four segments: Personal Services, Value Services, Business Services, and Global Services.



BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BAESY) ended its day with the rise of 0.61%. It was closed at the price of $28.24 after making its opening at $28.49. The stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 60.512 shares, as compared to its average volume of 80.951 shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $27.99, while it scored its top level for the day at $28.49. The stock’s beta value stands at 0.98 points.



Will BAESY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



BAE Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide.



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