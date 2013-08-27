Eye-Catching Stocks: Jabil Circuit, Inc. (NYSE:JBL), FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE), TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL), PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA: SPLV)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Jabil Circuit, Inc. (NYSE:JBL), FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE), TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL), PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA: SPLV).



Jabil Circuit, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) decreased -0.73% and closed at $23.22 on a traded volume of 1.21 million shares, in comparison to 1.32 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 24.77%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $4.71 billion and its total outstanding shares are 202.64million.



Will JBL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Jabil Circuit, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide.



FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) plunged -0.79% and closed at $37.83 on a traded volume of 1.21 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.83 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -11.24%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $37.81 and $38.29.



Will FE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



FirstEnergy Corp., a diversified energy holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments.



TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) dropped -0.30% and closed at $49.93. So far in three months, the stock is up 10.27%. The 52-week range for the stock is $31.74 and $51.63 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $50.14. Its introductory price for the day was $50.06, with the overall traded volume of 1.20 million shares.



Will TEL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products that connect and protect the flow of power and data inside the products used by consumers and industries.



PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA: SPLV) after opening its shares at the price of $31.21, dropped -0.74% to close at $31.03 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 166.514 shares.



The 52-week range for the stock is $26.72 and $32.74 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $31.26.



Will SPLV Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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