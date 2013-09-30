Eye-Catching Stocks: J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP), Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC), Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures TM ETN (NYSEARCA: VXX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP), Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC), Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures TM ETN (NYSEARCA: VXX).



J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) opened its last trade at the price of $9.53. Its closing price was $9.05 after losing -13.15% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 256.50 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 31.86 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.79. J. C. Penney Company, Inc., through its subsidiary, J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., operates department stores.



Will JCP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) percentage change plunged -1.28% to close at $13.90 with the total traded volume of 79.16 million shares while its average volume of 87.43 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $8.79 - $15.03, while its day lowest price was $13.88. The share price hit the day highest price of $14.03. Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle market businesses, institutional investors, corporations, and governments in the United States and internationally.



Will BAC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) traded on volume of 52.83 million shares in the last session against average volume of 25.24 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of 4.58and closed at $4.70 by scoring -1.67%.In the last three months the stock was up 66.67% while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.95 - $5.08. Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other everyday and convenience products.



Will RAD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures TM ETN (NYSEARCA: VXX) started its last trading session with the price of $13.87 and closed at $14.20 by scoring 4.34%. The stock traded with total volume of 27.28 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 6.28 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at -2.80. Day range for the stock was $13.83 and $14.32.



Will VXX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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