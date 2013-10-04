Eye-Catching Stocks: J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), iShares MSCI Japan Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWJ), Alcoa Inc (NYSE:AA )

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), iShares MSCI Japan Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWJ), Alcoa Inc (NYSE:AA ).



J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) opened its last trade at the price of $8.69. Its closing price was $8.41 after losing -3.56% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 46.19 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 40.66 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.76. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (jcpenney), is a holding company. The Company is a retailer, operating 1,102 department stores in 49 states and Puerto Rico as of January 28, 2012.



Will JCP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) percentage change plunged -1.51% to close at $16.95 with the total traded volume of 36.63 million shares while its average volume of 36.99 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $9.76 - $17.77, while its day lowest price was $16.76. The share price hit the day highest price of $17.17. Ford Motor Company (Ford) operates in the global automotive industry. Ford operates in two sectors: Automotive and Financial Services. The Company manufactures or distributes automobiles across six continents.



Will F Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



iShares MSCI Japan Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWJ) traded on volume of 36.66 million shares in the last session against average volume of 5.44 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $11.76 and closed at $11.71 by scoring -0.85%. In the last three months the stock was up 2.27% while its 52 week range of the stock was $8.75 - $12.43. Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, formerly iShares MSCI Japan ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund.



Will EWJ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Alcoa Inc (NYSE:AA ) started its last trading session with the price of $7.99 and closed at $7.86 by scoring -2.00%. The stock traded with total volume of 33.83 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 22.95 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 2.07. Day range for the stock was $7.82 and $8.01. Alcoa Inc. (Alcoa) is engaged in the production and management of primary aluminum, fabricated aluminum, and alumina combined, through its participation in technology, mining, refining, smelting, fabricating, and recycling.



Will AA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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