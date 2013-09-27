Eye-Catching Stocks: Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KMTUY), AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGIY), Montalvo Spirits Inc (OTCBB:TQLA), Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCMKTS:GNBT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KMTUY), AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGIY), Montalvo Spirits Inc (OTCBB:TQLA), Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCMKTS:GNBT).



Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) opened its last trade at the price of $25.00. Its closing price was $25.10 after gaining 1.33% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 27.716 shares, while its average trading volume remained 70.821 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.35. Komatsu Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of various industrial-use products and services under the Komatsu brand worldwide.



Will KMTUY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) percentage change surged 0.95% to close at $19.19 with the total traded volume of 44.671 shares while its average volume of 52.493 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $14.49 - $19.31, while its day lowest price was $18.97. The share price hit the day highest price of $19.27. AIA Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides various products and services for insurance, protection, savings, investment, and retirement needs of individuals and businesses.



Will AAGIY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Montalvo Spirits Inc (OTCBB:TQLA) traded on volume of 228.686 shares in the last session against average volume of 297.465 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.42 and closed at $0.355 by scoring -11.25%.In the last three months the stock was down -57.74% while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.25 - $1.07. Montalvo Spirits, Inc., a development stage company, develops, markets, and distributes alcoholic beverages primarily in the United States.



Will TQLA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCMKTS:GNBT) started its last trading session with the price of $0.03 and closed at $0.0310 by scoring -2.21%. The stock traded with total volume of 2.45 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.08 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.90. Day range for the stock was $0.03 and $0.03. Generex Biotechnology Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of drug delivery systems and technologies for metabolic and immunological diseases.



Will GNBT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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