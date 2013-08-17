Eye-Catching Stocks: Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX), Brookfield Office Properties Inc (USA)(NYSE:BPO), Freescale Semiconductor Ltd (NYSE:FSL), Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX), Brookfield Office Properties Inc (USA)(NYSE:BPO), Freescale Semiconductor Ltd (NYSE:FSL), Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN)



Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) stock moved down -1.31% and finished the day at $15.76. The day started out with a lower opening price of $15.84, versus its prior close of $15.97.The company traded with the total volume of 2.40 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.83 million shares. During the last one month it slipped with the percentage of -8.1.Its year to date performance remained adverse -18.43%.



Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is a manufacturer of building products. The Company operates in four segments.



Has LPX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Brookfield Office Properties Inc (USA)(NYSE:BPO) percentage change reduced -0.92% to close at $16.15 with the total traded volume of 2.44 million shares, and average volume of 1.29 million. The Company’s year to date performance remained declining as it lost almost -5.06%.



Brookfield Office Properties Inc. (Brookfield) owns, develops and manages premier office properties in the United States, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom.



Has BPO Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Freescale Semiconductor Ltd (NYSE:FSL) started its trading session with the price of $14.03 and closed at $14.48 by scoring +0.63%. FSL’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.35 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.59 million shares. Previous 5 days graph demonstrated a negative move of -6.04%. while its year to date performance showed that the stock advanced overall +31.52%.The 52-week price range of the stock remained $7.63 - $17.44.



Freescale Semiconductor Holdings I, Ltd. (Freescale) is a provider of embedded processing solutions. An embedded processing solution is the combination of embedded processors, semiconductor devices and software.



Why Should Investors Buy FSL After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) during the previous trading session, the stock showed a negative movement of -1.27%.Year to date performance of the stock remained positive with the rise of +12.08%. HUN traded with volume of 2.34 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.40 million shares. Stock’s closing price was $17.82 while it started its day-trade at $18.03.



Huntsman Corporation is a manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products and of inorganic chemical products.



Will HUN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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