Eye-Catching Stocks - Materials Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLB), Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC), iShares MSCI EMU Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EZU), Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Materials Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLB), Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC), iShares MSCI EMU Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EZU), Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)



Materials Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLB) remained a bear for the day as it reported the loss momentum of –0.75% and closed at $41.07 after gaining total volume of 5.60 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $41.00. So far, the company’s stock is up 0.18% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of 4.4%.Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.



Has XLB Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) reported the gain of 0.10% and closed at $ 30.47 with the total traded volume of 5.54 shares. The stock's opening price was $ 30.25. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 26.10 billion.

The 52-week price range of the stock remained $28.40 - $38.03, while during last trade its minimum price was $30.18 and it gained its highest price of $30.52. Company's last 5 days shows an down turn with an a decline of -0.49%.Exelon Corporation (Exelon) is an energy provider and holding company for several energy businesses. Exelon is engaged in the energy generation business through its Exelon Generation Company, LLC (Generation) subsidiary; wholesale and retail energy sales through its Constellation business unit.



For How Long EXC Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



iShares MSCI EMU Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EZU) ended its day with the declining stream with the plunge of -0.11% and closed at the price of $36.47 after opening at $36.06. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 5.50 million shares.

During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $35.08, while it touched its highest price for the day at $36.49. EZU beta value stands at 1.46 points. iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).



Why Should Investors Buy EZU After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) reported the drop of -2.20%, to close at $35.93, with the overall traded volume of 5.46 million shares.

So far, in the past three months, the stock is down -9.75%. The 52-week range for the stock is $27.89 and $48.97 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $36.64. Its introductory price for the day was $36.45. Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an independent petroleum refining and marketing company. Valero’s refineries can produce conventional gasoline’s, distillates, jet fuel, asphalt, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined products, as well as a slate of premium products.



Will VLO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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