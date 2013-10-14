Eye-Catching Stocks: McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX), F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB), Lloyds Banking Group PLC (ADR) (NYSE:LYG), Penn Virginia Corporation (NYSE:PVA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX), F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB), Lloyds Banking Group PLC (ADR) (NYSE:LYG), Penn Virginia Corporation (NYSE:PVA).



McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) opened its last trade at the price of $2.09. Its closing price was $2.06 after losing -4.19% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.43 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 4.17 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.24. McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration for, development of, production, and sale of gold, silver, and copper. The company’s principal assets consist of a 49% interest in the San José Mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina; the El Gallo complex in Sinaloa, Mexico; the Gold Bar Project in Nevada.



Will MUX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) percentage change surged 2.48% to close at $12.40 with the total traded volume of 2.42 million shares while its average volume of 584.121 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $10.20 - $13.35, while its day lowest price was $12.09. The share price hit the day highest price of $12.45. F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and small- to medium-sized businesses primarily in Pennsylvania, northeastern Ohio, and northern West Virginia.



Will FNB Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Lloyds Banking Group PLC (ADR) (NYSE:LYG) traded on volume of 2.41 million shares in the last session against average volume of 3.89 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $4.90 and closed at $4.95 by scoring 1.43. In the last three months the stock was up 20.73% while its 52 week range of the stock was $2.51 - $5.08. Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services to personal, commercial, and corporate customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four divisions: Retail; Commercial Banking; Wealth, Asset Finance, and International; and Insurance.



Will LYG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Penn Virginia Corporation (NYSE:PVA) started its last trading session with the price of $7.52 and closed at $7.81 by scoring 3.72%. The stock traded with total volume of 2.38 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.53 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.74. Day range for the stock was $7.51 and $7.95. Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties in various onshore regions of the United States.



Will PVA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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