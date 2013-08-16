Eye-Catching Stocks - Medbox Inc(OTCMKTS:MDBX), Societe Generale SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:SCGLY), Axion Power International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AXPW), CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Medbox Inc(OTCMKTS:MDBX), Societe Generale SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:SCGLY), Axion Power International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AXPW), CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF)



Medbox Inc(OTCMKTS:MDBX) increased +8.57% at the price of $38.00 recently on a traded volume of 18,439.00 shares, in comparison to 9,088.00 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down -37.7%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $517.12 million and its total outstanding shares are 14,769,884. Medbox, Inc., through its subsidiary, Prescription Vending Machines, Inc., engages in developing a patented machine that dispenses medication to individuals based on biometric identification.



For How Long MDBX’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Societe Generale SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:SCGLY) soared +1.50% at the trading price of $9.53 on a traded volume of 537,231.00 shares till now, whereas its average trading volume is134,627.00 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up +21.64%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $9.40 and $9.60. Societe Generale Group provides retail banking, specialized financial and insurance, private banking, investment management, and corporate and investment banking services worldwide.



Will SCGLY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Axion Power International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AXPW) dropped down -0.23% at the $0.1317 recently. So far in three months, the stock is down -47.32%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.12 and $0.38. Its introductory price for the day was $0.14, with the overall traded volume of 1.70 million shares. Axion Power International, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of advanced energy storage devices and components based on its patented PbC Technology. Its PbC batteries and components are used in energy system storage functions. The company also manufactures standard and specialty lead-acid batteries. Axion Power International, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New Castle, Pennsylvania.



Has AXPW Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF), after opening its shares at the price of $20.09, jumped up+0.95% , its recent trading price was $20.29 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 111,521.00 shares, in comparison to 79,769.00 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $17.91 and $23.09. Its introductory price for the day was $20.09. Canadian Oil Sands Limited, through its indirect interest in the Syncrude Joint Venture, engages in mining, extracting, and upgrading bitumen from oil sands in northern Alberta. It has 8 leases located in the Athabasca Oil Sands deposit covering 101,960 hectares. As of December 31, 2012, the company had proved plus probable reserves of 4.6 billion barrels of synthetic crude oil. Canadian Oil Sands Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.



Why Should Investors Buy COSWF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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