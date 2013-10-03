Eye-Catching Stocks: MOTORS LIQ CO (OTCMKTS:MTLQU), ECOtality Inc (OTCMKTS:ECTYQ), LIVEWIRE ERGOGENICS (OTCMKTS:LVVV), OmniTek Engineering Corp(NDA) (OTCMKTS:OMTK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: MOTORS LIQ CO (OTCMKTS:MTLQU), ECOtality Inc (OTCMKTS:ECTYQ), LIVEWIRE ERGOGENICS (OTCMKTS:LVVV), OmniTek Engineering Corp(NDA) (OTCMKTS:OMTK).



MOTORS LIQ CO (OTCMKTS:MTLQU) opened its last trade at the price of $34.75. Its closing price was $35.06 after gaining 0.17% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 284.009 shares, while its average trading volume remained 182.155 shares.



Will MTLQU Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ECOtality Inc (OTCMKTS:ECTYQ) percentage change surged 11.61% to close at $0.0625 with the total traded volume of 578.3600 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.055 - $2.40, while its day lowest price was $0.0575. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.0725. ECOtality, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, manufacturing, testing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy storage systems in the United States and internationally.



Will ECTYQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



LIVEWIRE ERGOGENICS (OTCMKTS:LVVV) traded on volume of 1.09 million shares in the last session against average volume of 497.889 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.05 and closed at $0.0450 by scoring 7.14%. In the last three months the stock was up 54.64%. LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. develops and markets consumable energy supplements primarily in the United States. It offers energy chew products through distributors, as well as directly to consumers through Internet.



Will LVVV Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



OmniTek Engineering Corp(NDA) (OTCMKTS:OMTK) started its last trading session with the price of $2.70 and closed at $2.88 by scoring 7.70%. The stock traded with total volume of 66.182 shares, while the average trading volume remained 34 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at -0.22. Day range for the stock was $2.69 and $2.88. Omnitek Engineering Corporation develops and supplies natural gas engines and advanced engine management systems for gaseous fuels worldwide. It also manufactures a proprietary technology, which is used to convert old or new diesel engines to operate on natural gas, propane, or hydrogen.



Will OMTK Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/