Eye-Catching Stocks - MULTICORP INTL INC. (OTCMKTS:MCIC), Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY), Interactive Leisure Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IALS), Growlife Inc (OTCBB:PHOT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: MULTICORP INTL INC. (OTCMKTS:MCIC), Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY), Interactive Leisure Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IALS), Growlife Inc (OTCBB:PHOT)



MULTICORP INTL INC. (OTCMKTS:MCIC) shares traded down -25.81% during the current trading session, hitting $0.0023recently.



The share price of MCIC is currently trading within the range of $0.0015 to $0.0024. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 million Multicorp International, Inc. operates in the medical field business in the United States and internationally. It offers its products and services in the tele-medicine and tele-health sectors.



Has MCIC Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) shares traded down -1.99% during the current trading session, hitting $1.48recently. The share price of AFFY is currently trading within the range of $1.48 to $1.53. Company’s beta value stands at 1.47 points.



AFFY current trading volume is 151,603.00, while its average volume is 945,889.00 shares. Affymax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies that improve the lives of patients with kidney diseases, and other serious and life-threatening illnesses.



Has AFFY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Interactive Leisure Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IALS) is trading with an drop of -32.89%, along with the trading price of $0.0510 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.10.



NOK recently gained a volume of 3.82 million shares, while its average volume is 394,991.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.05 - $12.90, while today, up until 2:50PM, its minimum price was $0.05. Interactive Leisure Systems, Inc. operates as a technology company that focuses on the travel industry. The company focuses on acquiring an enterprise software platform for marketing, sale, and management of travel products .



Why Should Investors Buy IALS After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Growlife Inc (OTCBB:PHOT) stock hit its highest price at $0.06, after starting its trade at $0.05. Company reported an increase of 21.44% at the price of $0.0555 recently and its current day range is from $0.05 to $0.05.



Nokia’s total market capitalization remained $35.16 million, along with the total outstanding shares of 620.03 million. Growlife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets horticulture and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally.



Will PHOT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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