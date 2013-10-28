Eye-Catching Stocks - NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK), 3D EYE SOLUTIONS, IN(OTCMKTS:TDEY) , AWILCO(OTCMKTS:AWLCF) ,GREENLAND MINERALS(OTCMKTS:GDLNF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK), 3D EYE SOLUTIONS, IN(OTCMKTS:TDEY) , AWILCO(OTCMKTS:AWLCF) ,GREENLAND MINERALS(OTCMKTS:GDLNF)



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK) is trading with an drop of -0.71%, along with the trading price of $0.169 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.17.



NTEK recently gained a volume of 6.79 million shares, while its average volume is 7.31million shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.10 - $0.17, while today, up until 1:05PM, its minimum price was $0.16. NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. (NanoTech), formerly Aldar Group, Inc., is a provider of gaming technology for the coin-op arcade, casino gaming and consumer gaming markets. The Company operates as a manufacturer, developing technology and games, and then licensing them to third parties for manufacturing and distribution.



Has NTEK Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



3D EYE SOLUTIONS, IN(OTCMKTS:TDEY) stock hit its highest price at $0.02, after starting its trade at $0.02. Company reported an increase of 20.00% at the price of $0.0180 recently and its current day range is from $0.01 to $0.02.



TDEY total market capitalization remained $4.47 million. 3D Eye Solutions, Inc. engages in developing, providing, and integrating content conversion service for the 3D stereo and auto-stereo media industry in the United States. The company offers 3D Eye Solutions conversion technology that supports education by converting older DVD video content libraries to deliver content for use.



For How Long TDEY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



AWILCO(OTCMKTS:AWLCF) recently plunged -8.81% after opening at $21.35. Its current trading price is $22.25. In the current session, the stocks gained total volume of 208,025.00 shares up until now, whereas its average volume is 34,506.00 shares.



Company’s most recent highest price in today’s trading session is $22.30 while its minimum price was $21.15. Awilco Drilling PLC provides contract drilling services to oil and gas companies in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates two semi-submersible drilling rigs, WilPhoenix and WilHunter. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.



Why Should Investors Buy AWLCF After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



GREENLAND MINERALS(OTCMKTS:GDLNF) opened day trade at $0.38 and showed a uptrend and reached the price of $0.360 recently with the decline of -28.00%. Overall trading volume of the shares is 572,707.00 during the early hour of trading, while its average volume is 81,173.00 shares.



GDLNF overall market capitalization is $286.81 million. Greenland Minerals and Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Greenland. The company primarily explores for uranium, zinc, and other rare earth elements.



Will GDLNF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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